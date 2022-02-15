Tomorrow Sholes will travel to the Russian capital Moscow, where he will meet with Putin. For now, this is the last round of talks planned at the highest diplomatic level. It is not yet clear what will happen tomorrow. Will diplomatic consultations continue, as Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov advises President Putin, or does Putin have other (military) plans in the meantime?

Some analysts expect that if Putin invades Ukraine, he will first look for a reason. For example, there may be “abuses” by the Ukrainian military in the east of the country where Russian-backed separatist rebels are fighting with the Ukrainian military. To help the Russian-backed people there, Russia may invade eastern Ukraine. But other scenarios such as the regime change in Kiev are equally possible.

By the way, Russia has not only established its presence on the border with Ukraine. And the number of Russian mercenaries in Ukraine is said to have increased in recent weeks. Says Western intelligence. Those mercenaries can carry out all kinds of operations in Ukraine, even before a raid takes place.

According to the Pentagon, Putin is increasing the number of military capabilities every day. “It strengthens an army (on the Ukrainian border, ed.), It is increasingly ready,” it sounds.

