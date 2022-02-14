“Each lap was very slow at two, three tenths. This is a shame and because of that we have a tough semifinal now, ”Kramer said of the next opponent. The Orange trio will compete against Olympic champions Norway on Tuesday, which was the fastest with an Olympic record of 3.37.47. “It’s not that we’re all over the abyss, but it’s not comfortable. Like the other three, we still have a lot of opportunities.

According to Kramer, he and Bosker’s first rounds should be fast. This allows the roast to start better before the final shot. “If we drive faster, Patrick will come out better.”

Striking helmets

Roast agreed that skaters would soon pay their taxes and that it would be difficult for them to maintain that pace. “I have to admit that I did not cross those last laps easily and I could not reduce the time in that lap. I now have an extra day off after 10km and I hope I can show more in that semifinal.

Opposing United States pulls off helmets differently from other teams, and Roast doesn’t care about that. “It simply came to our notice then. I do not know what helmets they are riding, “he said.” But there are plenty of things we still need to do better.

The Netherlands face Norway in the semi-finals on Tuesday. Skaters from the United States and Russia meet in another semifinal.

