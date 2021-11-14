Russian President Vladimir Putin has described Washington and NATO military exercises in the Black Sea.Serious challengeIn an interview aired Saturday about Russia. “The United States and its NATO allies are conducting unplanned exercises in the Black Sea. Not only with the most powerful naval team, but also with aviation, including strategic aviation. This is a serious challenge for usThe Russian president made the announcement in a Russian television interview accessible to the Kremlin’s website.

The Russian president is reportedly referring to the participation of several U.S. warships in exercises in the Black Sea, Moscow said this week.To seeRussian Defense Minister Vladimir Putin added.A suggestion to do their own unplanned exercises in the same water but I think this is not appropriate and does not need to aggravate the situation..

The Black Sea has become a major destination for relations between Moscow and the West, especially since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. Many NATO members – Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania – border the Black Sea, where this Western military alliance is located. Conducts regular exercises and patrols.

Deployment of Russian troops near Ukraine

The Russian president’s comments come as Washington this week expressed concern over the deployment of Russian troops near Ukraine and warned of an invasion of Moscow. “We are very concerned about some of the unusual troop movements we see on the borders of UkraineUS Secretary of State Anthony Blingen made the announcement on Friday. “Russia would make a big mistake if it repeated what it did in 2014He warned that Russia had annexed the Ukrainian peninsula seven years earlier.

The Pentagon contacted Russia.To clarify their intentions“Russian military action indicates proximity to Ukrainian border”Extraordinary“Because”Cuts“basically”Term“Movements. The European Union also expressed concern over Russia’s military action on Friday. The 27 EU member states are in talks with the United States and the United Kingdom,” a European diplomatic spokesman said.

For his part, Putin accused Ukraine of using drones made in Turkey against pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine who criticized Paris and Berlin. “Looks like we can’t reduce our securityPutin said:Let them know that we are not in our careSince Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, Ukraine has been at loggerheads with pro-Russian separatists in its eastern countries, killing more than 13,000 people in the conflict.