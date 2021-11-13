Danny Fenster, 37, an American journalist for the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was jailed in Yangon for 11 years and, among other things, participated in the incitement and illegal association. He has been charged with insurgency and terrorism, for which he faces another 40 years. Myanmar has enjoyed some more press freedom since it began its cautious democratization in 2011. A military coup in February abruptly ended the process. Dozens of journalists have since been arrested. According to Bill Robertson of the Human Rights Watch, the military junta wants to send a message not only to Myanmar journalists, but also to the United States with Fenster’s sentence. Robertson told Reuters news agency that the military could “retaliate with hostage diplomacy” in retaliation for sanctions. “Very unfair” and called for his release. (NRC)

