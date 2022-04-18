Six games later, the Argentine women still have the perfect score in the Pro League. In Buenos Aires, Los Leonas won both games (3-1 and 3-0) against the United States last weekend. Argentina and France divided the plunder between the men. Both won one encounter each: 4-2 and 0-2.

On Saturday, the Argentine women had a tough time with the Americans for two quarters, beating them by the Orange women (3-0 and 10-0) earlier this month.

The first goal was scored by V.S.

After a goalless first quarter, the United States scored the opening goal shortly before half-time. Daniel Greco’s goal was the Americans’ first goal in the Pro League this season. Argentina won the game after the break. Two consecutive penalty corners were scored in two minutes, followed by a goal from one corner in the last minute. Valentina Costa scored twice, while the other goal was scored by Rocio Sanchez, as Victoria Chas played her 100th cap for the Argentine national team.

At the second meeting between the two countries, Sanchez was again accurate. This time he put the final score at 3-0 on the scoreboard. The other two goals were scored by Victoria Granato.

Next month he will travel to Europe with one hundred percent points in the Los Leonas Pro League to play in the remaining ten matches of the national tournament against Spain, China (Spain), Germany, the Netherlands and India (Netherlands).

Men

The Argentine men’s side had to play their first game on Saturday to make it 4-2 in a 2-1 defeat to France. Tobias Martின்nez’s two goals, the first and last Argentina goal, was crucial in the game against the Frenchman, who took a 2-1 lead after three quarters thanks to goals from Etienne Dineves and Antonin Igao.

One day later, the five Olympic champions of 2016 drew attention ahead of the second game. Pedro Ibarra, Juan Manuel Vivaldi, Juan Martin Lopez, Ignacio Ortiz and Lucas Vila were earlier honored with loud applause after completing their international careers.

The French broke the party with a 2-0 victory, recording their fourth win of the Pro League season. Goals came in the first and fourth quarters and were credited to Maximilian Franானois and Charles Mason who scored from the penalty corner.

Women

Argentina vs USA 3-1

30. Daniel Grega 0-1

34. Valentina Costa 1-1 (sc)

35. Rocio Sanchez 2-1 (SC)

60. Valentina Costa 3-1 (sc)

Argentina – France 3-0

19. Victoria Granato 1-0

35.Victoria Granato 2-0

47. Rocio Sanchez 3-0

Men

Argentina – France 4-2

3. Tobias Martins 1-0 (SC)

19. Etienne Dineves 1-1 (sb)

42. Antonin Igaw 1-2

50. Thomas Domin 2-2 (sc)

54. Laudaro Ferrero 3-2 (sc)

58. Tobias Martins 4-2

Argentina – France 0-2

11. Maximilian Franிக்கois 0-1

51. Charles Mason 0-2 (sc)

