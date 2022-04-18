Ukraine raid – Biden has not yet planned to go to Ukraine – Belgium

(Belka) US President Joe Biden has no plans to visit Ukraine, despite a request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky. The White House says it again.

“It’s not changed,” spokeswoman Jen Zhaki said Monday. He emphasizes that the United States is focusing on sending military equipment to Ukraine. “If anyone goes, we will not let you know who and when they are for security reasons, so we can not give details in advance,” Psaki said. Washington is reportedly considering sending Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin or Secretary of State Anthony Blingen to Ukraine. If that happens, Biden is unlikely to travel to the country in the future. In recent weeks, several European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen, have gone out of their way to express their support for Ukraine. President Zelensky told CNN on Sunday that Biden should go to Ukraine. “I think he will come, but it definitely depends on his decision and the security situation. But he is the leader of the United States and should come and see,” he said. Zhelensky also invited French President Emmanuel Macron. Psaki said Monday that the United States hopes to open its embassy in Kiev soon. “Of course that is our goal. Having a diplomatic presence on the ground is obviously important,” he said without presenting a date. (Belgium)

