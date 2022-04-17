Tacan Ildem, a former Turkish diplomat, said sanctions against Ankara would only benefit China and Russia.

An independent NATO expert on Tuesday warned that US sanctions on the purchase of a Russian-made missile defense system against Turkey would only benefit Washington’s rivals Moscow and China.

Ducken Ildem, a member of the NATO Expert Group and an adviser to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, stressed at the German Marshall financial event that it was important for allied nations to share military technology. resources.”

“There needs to be a real dialogue to resolve this S-400 issue, because I can not imagine a situation where one partner imposes sanctions on another, especially when we talk about legitimate strategic competition,” he said. Ildem, former Turkish diplomat. .

“Furthermore, I assure you that Russia and China will be pleased to see sanctions imposed by one partner on the other.”

Turkey’s acquisition of Russia’s S-400 weapons system has sparked tensions between the two NATO allies.

Ankara says it saw the Russian system only after the US tried to buy the Patriot missile defense system.

However, Washington said there were many opportunities for Turkey to buy the US system, but chose to buy it from Moscow.

Last December, Washington imposed sanctions on Turkish officials under the US Opponents of Sanctions Act, a law barring large-scale military deals with Russia over the original deal to acquire the first S-400 system.

Earlier this year, Turkish officials held several meetings with the Biden administration, but failed to reach a resolution to lift sanctions on either side.

Turkey has not yet fully implemented the S-400 system it has already purchased to avoid further escalation with Washington.

A Turkish official has previously told the media that they believe Russia was trying to launch a propaganda campaign by issuing false statements. [onze] Poisoning relations with the United States ”.

Ildem, who previously served as Turkey’s ambassador to NATO and former assistant secretary of the alliance, said there was room for improvement in relations between Ankara and Washington, but did not appear to be a priority for the United States.

“We see a lack of interest in engaging with Turkey,” he said.

F-35 Project

Turkey was dropped from the Pentagon by a fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet program in 2019 due to concerns about possible Russian intelligence via the S-400s.

Despite being expelled from the project, Turkey has spent $ 1.4 billion over the years to build and manufacture F-35s.

Recently, Turkey said it was in talks to buy a set of F-16 fighter jets and re-use the money already paid to modernize the existing fleet, rather than return to the F-35 program. .

Although the Biden administration has not yet commented on Turkey’s request to buy the aircraft, it will face strong opposition in Congress.

Several members of Congress have already sent a letter to US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen urging the administration to reject the potential sale.

Source: American media