Prince Harry’s memoir publisher reveals cover and release date

The book is called spare. A reference to The heir and the reservea well-known royal book and term, British media explain. spare means as much as “reserve heir to the throne”. The memoirs will be published on January 10. The cover features a portrait of Prince Harry. We already know that in any case the funeral of his mother Diana is mentioned. Plus, we’ve been looking forward to the “revelations” promised in the book for months.

The book has already caused quite a stir. For example, the media have wondered in recent months if King Charles’ son is revealing more about the course of affairs within the family and the rift between him and his wife Meghan with the British royal family. Page 6 previously reported that the bookjuicy a source at a New York publisher reportedly told the outlet. Another insider reportedly said the book was going to make his family “nervous”.

spare was written by Harry’s ghostwriter, Pulitzer winner JR Moehringer. He also wrote the memoirs of tennis player Andre Agassi and Phil Knight, co-founder of sports brand Nike.

Harry and Meghan have previously spoken about the situation within the British royal family. For example, in an Oprah Winfrey interview last year, which was watched by 17 million people in the United States alone, the couple said they did not feel supported enough by family at the time in their fight against British tabloids. The Royal Family have also reportedly expressed concerns over the baby’s skin color during Meghan’s pregnancy. As well as Harry’s memoir, we can expect a candid documentary from Meghan soon:

