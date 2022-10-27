From October 25, The first lady can be seen in its entirety in the Netherlands on SkyShowtime. In America, the series could not count on much positive support, despite being one of the apples of Paramount’s eye. How do we feel? Read the review of The first lady season 1.

Do women run the country?

In the East Wing of the White House, many influential and world-changing decisions are made, out of sight of the masses, by the charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies of the United States.

Entertainment score: 46% | IMDb 7.0

Let’s face it: Davis (Michelle Obama), Pfeiffer (Betty Ford) and Anderson (Eleanor Roosevelt) are all fantastic in their respective roles. Unfortunately, the three have little material to work well with. The problem with this series is that events that happened in real life might be a bit too “boring” to realistically translate into series form. It’s difficult to properly and respectfully translate “real” events into a fictional environment and this series shows why. Sometimes this 10 episode series is even a bit boring and the three ladies and the rest of the otherwise fine cast certainly don’t deserve this. 3 stars.

cast

Viola Davis (The female king), Michelle Pfeiffer (Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania) and Gillian Anderson (The crown) play the main roles in this series. This production is directed by Aaron Cooley (The Phantom of the Opera).

Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt in ‘The First Lady’. Source: SkyShowtime

From October 25, 2022 The first lady season 1 to air on SkyShowtime. Genre: drama. Number of episodes: 10. Length of episodes: approximately 50 minutes.