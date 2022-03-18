Swedish Prince Daniel’s tour of the United States has come to an end. He is on his way to his family in Stockholm, the Svensk Damtidning website reports.

Daniel had gone out this week with a delegation from the Prince Daniel Scholarship to introduce Swedish entrepreneurs to other entrepreneurs in Seattle and Silicon Valley near San Francisco. Among the companies visited by the group were the Nasdaq, Boeing, Amazon, Nvidia and Microsoft. The Swedes also visited several universities.

The prince also made time for private visits during his trip, according to photos entrepreneur, TV personality and travel group member Gunilla van Platen shared via Instagram. He met billionaire Barbro Osher, the Swedish consul general in San Francisco and a noted philanthropist. Osher knows Daniel and Crown Princess Victoria well. She even babysat Princess Estelle for a while when the couple were in San Francisco seven years ago on a combined business and vacation trip.

Daniel won’t have much time to catch up with Victoria after she returns home. The Crown Princess is due to leave on Saturday. She will attend the 100th anniversary celebration of the Swedish student union SFS.

