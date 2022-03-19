NZ-XI vs NED: New Zealand prepare to kick off Ross Taylor’s latest series with one-day warm-up match against the Netherlands – On Saturday, the New Zealand XI take on the Netherlands at McLean Park in Napier for a one-day warm-up match. Follow live NZ-XI and NED updates on InsideSport.IN.

New Zealand will play one T20I and three ODIs against the Netherlands from March 25But before that, their A team will take part in three warm-up games – two over 50 games and one over 20 games.

This is the last international series for Kiwi legend Ross Taylor and in addition to the main matches, he will also take part in the warm-up matches. For the Netherlands, it’s a perfect opportunity to deal with big cricket guns and gain some much-needed experience.

Match Details

OK: New Zealand XI vs Holland

date and time: 19Yes March – 06:30 IST

place: Maclean Park, Napier

Live broadcast: new zealand cricket youtube channel

HOW TO WATCH NZ-XI VERSUS NED Warm up someday Live broadcast?

Fans can watch a one-day live stream of NZ-XI vs NED Warm-up on New Zealand Cricket’s YouTube channel.

Where will the NZ-XI vs NED match take place?

The NZ-XI vs NED match will take place on March 19 at McLean Park in Napier.

What time is NZ-XI vs. NED?

The NZ-XI vs NED game will take place at 6:30 am IST.

NZ-XI teams vs. NED:

New Zealand XI – James Hartshorne, Mitch Hay, Matt Boyle, Ross Taylor, Josh Clarkson, Jock Mackenzie, Jesse Tashkoff, Jayden Lennox, Michael Brasswell (center), Dean Cleaver, Matthew Bacon, Angus Mackenzie, Tim Pringle, Ben Sears

The Netherlands – Stefan Myborg, Bas de Lied, Vikramjeet Singh, Max O’Dowd, Fred Claassen, Boris Gauri, Shariz Ahmed, Peter Sellar (center), Logan Van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Scott Edwards (WK), Aryan Dutt, Philip Boisseven, Brandon Glover, Ryan Klein

