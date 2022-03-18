In the Play Store, users can pre-register so they can start downloading as soon as Apex Legends Mobile is officially released. EA also released a new trailer for the game.

Apex Legends Mobile was announced last year. Earlier this year, players in select countries – including Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and Argentina – were already able to jump into the game, but a global release is not planned. EA and Respawn Entertainment have yet to release a release date, but the shooter has now been added to the Play Store.

Developer Respawn Entertainment has teamed up with Quantum Studios on the mobile version of Apex Legends. The mobile game is separate from the console and PC versions of Apex Legends, meaning Apex Legends Mobile players won’t be able to compete with Apex Legends players.

Apex Legends Mobile was announced for Android and iOS, but the game is only available on the Play Store. On the landing page The mobile game says the iOS version is coming “soon”, but it’s unclear if that means this version will be released later than the Android version.

Android phones must be running Android 6.0 or later and support Open GL 3.1 to run the game. Additionally, the phone must have at least a Snapdragon 435, Hisilicon Kirin 650, Mediatek Helio P20, or Exynos 7420 soc. 4 GB of storage space and at least 2 GB of RAM are required.

The same requirements apply to iOS in terms of storage space and working memory. The game will only work on iPhone 6S or newer phones with iOS 11 or later installed.