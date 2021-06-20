PREVIEW. Peter Sagan wins in Slovakia, Timo Roosen the fast …

It’s not just the Belgian championship that was on the menu today. Many riders also competed for the national cycling title in several other countries. Who won where? You will find out here.

Slovakia: Peter Sagan

Peter Sagan (BORA – hansgrohe) crowned Slovakia champion on Sunday. The competition combined the Czech and Slovak championships. Michael Kukrle (Elkov Kasper), who crossed the finish line in second place, won the Czech title.

This is the seventh national title for Peter Sagan, 31, who succeeds his brother Juraj. The Sagan brothers have won gold in Slovakia for eleven years: Peter Sagan has seven titles (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2021), Juraj Sagan four (2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020).

Germany: Maximilian Schachmann

Maximilian Schachmann, also from BORA – hansgrohe, became German champion, ahead of Jonas Koch and Georg Zimmerman (both Intermarché – Wanty-Gobetr). At 27, Schachmann won his second national title. He succeeds Marcel Meisen as German national champion.

Spain: Omar Fraile

In Spain, Omar Fraile (Astana-Premier Tech) became national champion. After a 183 kilometer race, the 30-year-old Bask won a mountain sprint against Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) in La Nucia. Is this his seventh pro victory, his first since the 14th? stage of the Tour de France 2018. He succeeds his teammate Luis Leon Sanchez as champion of Spain.

Netherlands: Timo Roosen

Timo Roosen became Dutch champion on Sunday in Drenthe. The 28-year-old rider, teammate of Belgian champion Wout van Aert at Jumbo-Visma, escaped 2 kilometers from the finish and finished it convincingly. Sjoerd Bax finished second in half a minute, shortly before Oscar Riesebeek.

Defending champion and favorite Mathieu van der Poel came out 50 kilometers before the end. At that point he was about 1.5 minutes behind a large leading group. Tom Dumoulin did not finish the race either.

Italy: Sonny Colbrelli

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) is in great shape, and he proved it during the Italian Championship. With Fausto Masnada he fought to see who could take the win, Colbrelli was clearly the stronger in the sprint.

France: Rémi Cavagna

Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) won the French championship alone on Sunday afternoon. At the start of the week, the Frenchman was unlucky in the Italian time trial championship, but on Sunday he still managed to clinch a great victory.

Slovenia: Matej Mohoric

Australia: Cameron Meyer

Poland: Maciej Paterski

Austria: Patrick Konrad

Denmark: Mads Würtz Schmidt

Kazachstan: Yevgeny Fedorov

Latvia: Toms Skujins

Litouwen: Ignat Konovalov

Luxembourg: Kevin Geniets

Norway: Tobias Foss

New Zealand: George Bennett

Russia: Artem Nych

Switzerland: Silvan Dillier