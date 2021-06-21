So cute! Piglets born at City Farm De Vosheuvel

Cute noses, soft hair and cuddly paws. It’s really hot, so a great time for unborn baby animals! It’s party time in Stadsboerderij De Vosheuvel, because the piglets are born!

Kune Kune

Pig Joke gave birth on Friday June 18th. After almost four months of gestation, the little piglets are born safe and sound. The cubs (and their mother) are from New Zealand and are of the Kune Kune breed. They often have spots and a hairy body. Pigs are between 60 and 76 centimeters tall and weigh between 55 and 95 kilograms.

Maternity visit

Good news, mother and children are in good health and are receiving maternity visits! Do you want to bring a maternity gift? Then donate in the gift pig at the entrance / exit after your visit. The municipal farm of Vosheuvel is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. On Sunday, the farm does not open until 2 p.m.

