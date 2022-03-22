Presentation of the Master in Communication Sciences — Department of Communication Sciences — Ghent University

Welcome to this information page!

Many of you may have already made up your mind as to what specialization in the Master you wish to follow next academic year. Others are still in doubt or want more information. On this page we have collected the most important information!

You will first find a short presentation film by a teacher involved in the specialty for each specialty. If you want to know everything about these specializations, you can click here.

We then focus on the broader structure of the Masters, where – regardless of the choice of specialization – you have four possible options: profiling process can follow.

Finally, we let a few graduates talk about their master’s year experience.

Master’s specializations

Communication management

Film and Television Studies

Journalism

New media and society

Four profiling processes

Profile track 1: In training!

Scope? 12 credits

What†

The Communication Sciences program offers you the possibility of doing an internship during your master’s year in the second semester. This internship opportunity is available for all four specializations. It is important to note that you can take a maximum of 12 credits from the bachelor’s or transition program if these fall in the first semester. The department undertakes to supervise internships during the course, so that requests for so-called “voluntary” internships cannot be followed up.

The duration of the internship is estimated at 7 to 9 weeks and includes a minimum of 250 hours and a maximum of 280 hours. You will be assessed on an internship report and an academic essay, while the internship provider’s assessment will also be included in the final grade for a 25% share.

Internship rules

This the internship regulations provide a detailed overview of the substantive and practical rules you must follow in order to include an internship in the curriculum. There is a list via STAR in which a number of proposals from potential internship providers are already included, but this list is not exhaustive and you can also make your own choice. It is important that the quality of the content comes first. An internship with support tasks must therefore always receive the green light from an admissions committee which dialogues with you via MS Teams from the second week of the academic year.

Learn more?

On the Master’s introductory day, a specific time slot will be reserved for more information and a Q&A. If you want information sooner, you can send an e-mail to [email protected] A link to the course rules, the PowerPoint presentation and a visual diagram with the different stages of the process can be found on the course page.

Profile track 2: Social commitment and sustainability

Scope? 12 credits

What?

Are you socially engaged and want to put your knowledge of communication sciences into practice? In the Social Engagement and Sustainability Profiling course, you combine the courses ‘Sustainability Thinking’ and ‘Community Service Learning: Citizenship in a Digital Society’. During this year, you work closely with an organization to develop a communicative intervention. For example, would you like to reflect with Mediawijs.be on children’s rights in a digital context? Are you helping to expand Medinet.tv? Do you work with Gezond+ on a health calendar or with BeVegan on the development of a campaign to promote veganism? You can also get started with the City of Ghent (environment and climate service), De Lochting and Woonzorgcollectief. After a thorough preparation and analysis of the case in the first semester, you can get to work in the organization itself in the second semester to concretely design the intervention.

What is the difference with the internship?

In this process, you work in pairs on a solution to a social problem, together with an organization. You will use your academic knowledge and skills to create positive impact and embed social engagement. you haven’t just worked for an organization, but together with the organization to find a solution. It is precisely this unique interaction between practical knowledge and academic knowledge that can provide innovative solutions. Personal growth and reflection are very important here. You will work effectively in the organization, but you will work on a concrete project. At the end of the year, you will submit a portfolio containing your creative intervention and policy recommendations.

Learn more?

Register quickly for this unique course! Do you have any questions? Contact [email protected]

Profile track 3: Opt for an international experience

Scope? 19 credits, which means that you cannot take the course for the year of the specialization

What?

Looking for an experience abroad? The Communication Sciences program offers you the possibility of spending part of your studies in a European or non-European partner university. It is possible within 3and Baccalaureate as in your Master. An international experience allows you to immerse yourself in new cultures, hone your language skills and make lifelong friends. For many students, an international exchange is one of the highlights of their university education.

destinations

You can choose from a wide list of partner institutions in many countries. The overview of destinations in Europe can be found here. In addition, there are also collaborations with universities in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Taiwan, Uruguay, UK and USA.

Learn more?

For more information on exchange or internationalization, please send an e-mail to [email protected] Or you can read here what some former students thought of their international adventure.

Track profile 4: Theoretical deepening

Scope? 12 credits

What?

While the compulsory subjects of your specialization allow you to broaden and deepen your knowledge and expertise in a specific field, the fourth profiling track allows you to broaden your horizon a little by choosing from a wide list of courses. These courses are selected according to specialization and offer you insight into a related discipline or additional specialization. Keep in mind that many of these courses are offered by other courses, as is the case, for example, for ‘Markets and Prices’, ‘Programming’ and ‘Computer Science’. Carefully read the study sheets for these courses in order to properly estimate the prior knowledge or skills required.

Learn more?

Through the study selector you can find the program for each specialization and request study sheets for elective courses.

