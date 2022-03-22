Donald Trump could be prosecuted for his role in the storming of the Capitol

Donald Trump will not enjoy immunity and will face charges for his role in taking over the Capitol last year. A US judge delivered this verdict yesterday. According to the judge, the former president of the United States cannot invoke presidential immunity in this case.

“To deny a president immunity is no small decision,” Judge Amit Mehta wrote in a 112-page report. “The court is aware of the weight of this decision.”

“The word was a call to collective action”

But, Mehta said, Trump’s actions that day were “entirely related to his efforts to win a second term.” The speech, which the former president delivered before the storming, could also be interpreted, according to the judge, as a call for collective action. Presidential immunity would therefore not apply, Mehta believes.

Several members of Congress and the police have charged Donald Trump. They believe the former president is directly responsible for the attack on the parliament building.

A total of three lawsuits have been filed to hold Donald Trump responsible for the Capitol takeover. In addition, a special committee of the United States House of Representatives is investigating his role. Hundreds of pages of documents, text messages and testimony have been seized for it, despite Trump’s efforts to shut it down.

Trump’s chief of staff had a PowerPoint with coup plans

Trump’s former chief of staff reportedly handed over a PowerPoint presentation with plans to carry out a coup. He said, among other things, that Trump could declare a national emergency in order to stay in power longer.

The documents also contain a number of points that former Vice President Mike Pence could have used to prevent Joe Biden from being proclaimed the new president in parliament on January 6. That way, he could have designated more Trump supporters as electoral votes.

