Power outages in 350,000 US homes due to extreme winter conditions

More than 350,000 American homes, businesses (shops and offices) have been without power since Thursday evening. This was reported on Friday by international news agencies. The outage is caused by an extreme winter storm sweeping through much of the United States. The ice on the branches makes the trees too heavy, causing them to fall and severely damaging power lines.

The states of Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas and Ohio were the hardest hit. For example, parts of Texas experience rare snowfalls. A tornado in Alabama killed at least one woman. Winter tornadoes are considered unusual by meteorologists. The fact that they occur is attributed to global warming.

thick icing

The US Meteorological Institute predicts heavy snowfall for Friday from the Rocky Mountains, the high western mountains, to eastern states such as Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. A snow cover of 30 to 45 centimeters is expected, as well as a significant formation of ice. CNN writes that weather alerts apply to 90 million people, or one-third of the US population.

Airlines have canceled more than 6,000 domestic flights due to extreme weather conditions.

