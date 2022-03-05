8 Facts You Didn’t Know About Prince George

Prince George, the eldest of the descendants of Prince William and Kate Middleton, already has a real personality at the age of eight. It’s not for nothing that he already has many royal fans. Because the Cambridges keep their private lives very…private, went Good morning! Magazine looking for fun facts about young people Royal†

A special birth

What many people may not have known is that George’s birth was a very special moment. It was only the second time that three generations in the direct line of succession to the throne all lived at the same time. After Prince Charles and Prince William, it is Prince George’s turn to accede to the throne. A truly rare day, as the last time this happened was between 1894 and 1901, at the end of Queen Victoria’s reign.

2. Flying hours at a young age

As the third in line to the throne, you can’t help but be entrusted with royal duties at a young age. When George was just nine months old, he was already accompanying his parents on their royal tour of New Zealand and Australia. Although he was only seen twice, crowned BBC already transforming him into a “star of the show”.

3. Many godparents

It’s always big birthdays at the Cambridges, and it has everything to do with the number of godparents. Prince George has seven (!) godparents. There is therefore no lack of people to watch it. Who are they? Zara Tindall, Oliver Baker, Earl Grosvenor (Hugh), Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, David Jardine-Paterson, Mrs. Michael Samuel and William van Cutsem.

4. Icon Style

Not only is mother Kate a real fashionista, but George can use it too. Certainly helped by his mother or a nanny, but he looks perfect every time. Not so strange that in 2015 he was number 49 of Britain’s 50 best dressed men by QG† He was also on thebest dressed‘ list of Tatler†

5. He loves to dance

A fact that makes us very happy. The young prince is a big fan of dancing. Prince William shared this during the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards: “George dances too, he loves it. And my mum has always danced, she loved to dance. And if it’s something you love, you do what you Don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise.

6. He loves football

George, like Prince William, is a sports fanatic and even plays on his school’s football team. He also appears to support the same football team as his father, Aston Villa. He was seen to sympathize with the football matches during the 2020 European Championship, when England lost in the final. But he also loves rugby, so he was recently in the stands with William and Kate at a rugby tournament between England and Wales.

7 He Has His Cheeky Moments

We see the little Royal regularly make a funny face, so this fact does not surprise us. Prince William even said in an interview that George is a little rascal, but he also sees a lot of similarities there. “He reminds me of my brother or me when I was younger. I’m not sure, but at the moment he’s fine again.”

8. He cooks a lot with Kate

Kate has occasionally mentioned that she is regularly in the kitchen with her children, but that her children also sometimes cook for her. During a visit to Lavender Primary School in London, Kate said they recently made pasta together. “One stirs the flour, the other puts in the milk and butter,” says proud mum Kate.

Source: Hello! Review | Image: BrunoPress