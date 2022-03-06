Feyenoord’s latest loss of points was mainly due to a rather weak first half. FC Groningen started well at De Kuip. Norwegian striker Jørgen Strand Larsen easily passed defender Marcos Senesi, who played his 100th game for Feyenoord, in the penalty area. Goalkeeper Justin Bijlow managed to prevent a goal.

Halfway through the first half it was a success for the visitors, led by assistant Adrie Poldervaart. He replaced suspended head coach Danny Buijs. Michael de Leeuw fired the ball after a cross from Bjorn Meijer. For the captain, it was his 49th Eredivisie goal for FC Groningen. This puts him on the same level as Hennie Meijer and Erwin Koeman. Only Peter Houtman (62) and Jos Roossien (52) scored more often for Groningen.

Pace too slow

Feyenoord played against the compact defensive Groningen at too slow a pace. It wasn’t until the end of the first half that the Rotterdammers had chances. Guus Til appeared to equalize Feyenoord, but the midfielder cleared the ball against Groningen’s Bart van Hintum. The rebound was not for Bryan Linssen. Luis Sinisterra also got another chance in stoppage time.

Sinistera were close to equalizing again in the 56th minute with a close-range header, but goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh made the save. Coach Arne Slot took disappointing Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Bryan Linssen to the side within the hour for Patrik Wålemark and striker Cyriel Dessers, who had recovered from injury.

Dessers, who has often assisted Feyenoord as a substitute this season, now needed just under fifteen minutes to score. After a cross from Fredrik Aursnes, the Belgian headed the ball in the 71st minute: 1-1. Dessers then appeared to help Feyenoord to victory, but in the 78th minute he headed wide wide. A final Feyenoord offensive came to nothing.