Posters, China Release and Final Trailer Announcement for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Films’



To date, The Super Mario Bros. Film from Nintendo, Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures fantastically well. The marketing therefore remains smart and regular to keep the fans excited.

Great anticipation is building for the next animated film from directors Aaron Horvath (The Teen Titans Go! At the movie theater) and Michael Jelenic. There seems to be an update every week, and now is a good time to list a few.

Chinese release

Deadline sources report that The Super Mario Bros. Movie will get an early release in China. The movie will pass April 5 reach Chinese cinemas, but two days earlier than in the United States.

The release of the anime film coincides with the Ching Ming Festival, which will take place on this day. For this reason, the film’s marketing has already started in China. It’s one of the few Hollywood films currently to have a place on this calendar.

New photos

Last week, Nintendo made an announcement via social media for the release of a new Nintendo Direct. Coming March 9 Nintendo will release a final trailer for the film during this Nintendo Direct via YouTube.

Join us at 2:00 p.m. PT on 9/3 for the world premiere of The Super Mario Bros. The latest movie trailer! No game information will be included in this #NintendoDirect. #SuperMarioMovie 📽️: https://t.co/SWL11FEoP7 pic.twitter.com/6ikAWYxCNy — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 22, 2023

New posters

In recent weeks, several new (and again colorful) posters of the film have also appeared online between these Nintendo Directs. With the posters, fans get an idea of ​​the size of the hour and a half animated film.

In the film, we hear the voices of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Sebastian Maniscalco, among others.

Despite the premature release date in China, Dutch audiences just have to wait one more day. The Super Mario Bros. Movie because it appears April 6 in our cinemas.