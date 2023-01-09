Possible first Ronaldo at Al Nassr against PSG

“His debut won’t be for Al Nassr, it will be a combination of Al Hilal and Al Nassr players,” Garcia told L’Equipe of the friendly against PSG.

The French coach was unhappy with the timing of the exhibition game as Al Nassr will play a league game against Ettifaq three days later. “As the coach of Al Nassr, I cannot be happy with this game. For development and seeing PSG, seeing the great Parisian players, it is indeed a good thing. But we have a league game three days later,” García said. “In terms of planning, it could have been thought out better. But that’s okay. We’re in the lead, we’re happy. It’s a tough competition to win, but we’ve set our sights on it.”

Previous Suspension

Ronaldo recently signed a contract with Al Nassr until the summer of 2025 after leaving Manchester United. The striker had to wait a while for his debut due to an earlier suspension from the English association. Even though he played less than a minute, his impact on the Saudi club is already huge.

Garcia even compared his arrival to the transfer of the recently deceased Brazilian world star Pelé to the New York Cosmos in 1975. The French coach notably spoke of the impact of the 37-year-old Portuguese on “the development of football, sport and culture”. in Saudi Arabia”. Saudi”. “It’s great. Great for us, for Al-Nassr. Great for Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo is more than a player. He’s one of the best players in the world.”

spotlights

“It’s amazing how this has put our club in the spotlight. Now everyone in the world knows where our club is,” said Garcia, who hadn’t missed the huge increase in the number of players. followers on social networks. “We had to go from 800,000 to 10 million in a few hours, a few days, because of Cristiano’s arrival.”

Pelé arrived in New York in 1975 at the age of 34, having played for Santos in his native country from 1956. The three-time world champion was one of the international superstars to bring the new football league American on the map.