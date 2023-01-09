Referees Overtoom and Van Boekel at the FIFA Players’ World Cup

The world football association FIFA has selected 33 referees, 55 assistants (line judges) and 19 video referees. Van Boekel was also active in that role late last year during the Men’s World Cup in Qatar. Danny Makkelie then refereed two group matches. The Dutchman stayed in Qatar for a long time and had a chance to win a game in the decisive phase of the tournament, but to his disappointment he was no longer nominated.