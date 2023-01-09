Referees Overtoom and Van Boekel at the FIFA Players’ World Cup
Dutch referees Franca Overtoom and Pol van Boekel will be present at the FIFA Players’ World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer. Overtoom was selected as assistant referee, Van Boekel as video referee.
The world football association FIFA has selected 33 referees, 55 assistants (line judges) and 19 video referees. Van Boekel was also active in that role late last year during the Men’s World Cup in Qatar. Danny Makkelie then refereed two group matches. The Dutchman stayed in Qatar for a long time and had a chance to win a game in the decisive phase of the tournament, but to his disappointment he was no longer nominated.
FIFA had selected three female referees for the men’s World Cup. Only the French Stéphanie Frappart was actually authorized to referee a match (Germany – Costa Rica). For the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, FIFA selected mainly female referees. The video referees are mostly men, although – for the first time – there are also six women.
Dutch footballers have qualified for the World Cup. National coach Andries Jonker’s side will meet holders USA, Vietnam and a play-off country in the group stage.
