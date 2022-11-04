Plooij defends Kravitz after Verstappen boycott: ‘Is set up as a scapegoat’

Jack Plooij recorded it for fellow journalist Ted Kravitz. A British journalist is criticized after Max Verstappen and Running of the red bulls Sky Sports has boycotted what they say is a series of derogatory statements.

Sky Sports is the biggest TV team in the Formula 1 paddock, with a UK, German and Italian branch. During the race weekend in Mexico, it was announced that Verstappen and then the other Red Bull Racing executives would not speak to any of these editions due to the “disrespectful” way the Dutchman and his team were said to be spoken about. . For example, after race weekend in the United States, a video circulated in which Kravitz referred to Verstappen as “that guy” in his own “Ted’s Notebook” video. He also recalled last year’s season finale in Abu Dhabi.

The article continues below the video

Red Bull not in talks with Sky Sports in Mexico

GPF Fans understood from Red Bull Racing last Saturday that the boycott was not only used because of these statements, but that it was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back. Verstappen himself said the following after the race in Mexico: “This whole year is already heating up and they are not respectful. One person in particular”, the Limburger probably referred to Kravitz. “At some point it’s enough and I don’t accept it anymore. We can’t live in the past, we have to move on. The atmosphere on social networks is toxic and it only makes things worse. “

Ted Kravitz

As a preview of the Mexican Grand Prix, the subject is tackled by the men of Race Cafe of Ziggo Sports discussed. “Ted Kravitz is a man who walks in the pits and who always has a bit of an edge with his Ted’s Notebook”, launches Robert Doornbos. “In this case, he really went too far. It wasn’t objective, he brought Abu Dhabi back and even accused Max of stealing the championship and ‘stealing’ it. Lewis Hamilton. Look, you’re pro Lewis because you’re English media… You can. But just stick to the facts. This championship was won the way it was won.”

Plooij defends Kravitz

Plooij spoke to Kravitz on Sunday morning and includes him in his former colleague’s program: “If you listen carefully to this interview… He goes through the paddock in his notebook and says it would be a very nice script for a movie Cuts were then made. Everyone only hears that last part, in which he says: He might have been stolen. Not Max, but the title. So Hamilton is stolen. He doesn’t mention Max Verstappen’s full name once.”

Jack Plooij

Scapegoat

When asked who he meant by that, Plooij replied: “Yes, but wait a minute. It’s greatly reinforced by those English people. The English press has been bashing Red Bull and Max for years, and I don’t think so. He just sent me an additional application: “I never said what Christian Horner, Jos [Verstappen]Raymond [Vermeulen] or whoever thinks I said and apparently is crazy about it. It’s a bit of a game. The English denigrate Max and Red Bull, and he’s now being cast as a scapegoat. But he is not. I defend him,” it seems.

GPFans is looking for developers!