Netflix unveils the first images and the release date of the film today from zero. An American student meets the love of her life in Italy. She takes him to the United States where they live a happy life until he suddenly dies. look at him trailer Below.

From scratch on Netflix

The year of study abroad for the young American Amy (Zoe Saldana) begins well: good food, good company and a beautiful sea. But her journey soon becomes complicated. She tangles with Sicilian chef Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea) and he soon faces health issues that can tear the two lovers apart. To overcome this unforeseen challenge, Amy and Lino will have to unite their families in a cross-border support system that bypasses borders and overcomes obstacles.

The limited series was created by Attica Locke and Tembi Locke based on Tembi Locke’s memoir of the same name.

The main roles are held by Zoe Saldana, Eugenio MastrandreaDanielle Deadwyler, Keith David, Kellita Smith, Judith Scott, Lucia Sardo, Paride Benassai, Roberta Rigano.

from zero will be released on Netflix on October 21.

