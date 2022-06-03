Photo of Owen Wilson in his own superhero movie



Paramount+ Revealed They’re Working On The New Original Superhero Movie Secret Headquarters which will debut exclusively on the streaming service in August in the United States, Canada, and select international territories.

Previously, the film had not yet been released in theaters. The main role is for Owen Wilson (Loki) and we also see roles for Walker Scobell (The Adam Project), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), Keith L. Williams (good boys), Momona Tamada (The Babysitters Club), Abby James Witherspoon (hot pursuit) and Michael Pena (Narcos: Mexico†

Next to Loki we know Wilson mainly from necessary comedy movies. In recent years he has appeared in titles such as Mary Me, the French dispatch and happiness†

Action-packed family superhero movie

Paramount Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films produce Secret headquarterswhich they describe in a press release as a “moving, action-packed family superhero movie”†

Below we already look like a first photo Secret headquarters by director Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman ([i]Project Power, Nerve) and the film will be released in August.