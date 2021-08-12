Perseden meteor shower clearly visible from 3 a.m. tonight (live) / News
Of Perseids, an annual meteor shower, peak overnight Thursday through Friday. For several days already many shooting stars have been seen.
The absolute peak of the Perseids this year falls on Friday evening between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m., on the night of Thursday through Friday. The best time to watch the meteor shower is from 3:45 a.m. that evening. 50 to 65 Perseids per hour are expected to be seen by then, and with meteors from other swarms and so-called sporadic meteors added, 60 to 80 meteors per hour are expected.
the # Perseids are about to make their return to our night sky. Showers peak this year on August 12/13, so watch for the sunset (weather permitting). More information:
– ESA (@esa) August 5, 2021
It’s mid-August again and that means the Perseid meteor shower is visible again. In the next few days, there is therefore a chance of many “shooting stars”! ??
More informations: https://t.co/e1O5wMpHxG pic.twitter.com/rrqqvvImZ6
– Weerplaza.nl (@Weerplaza) August 10, 2021