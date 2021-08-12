Perseden meteor shower clearly visible from 3 a.m. tonight (live) / News

Of Perseids, an annual meteor shower, peak overnight Thursday through Friday. For several days already many shooting stars have been seen.

The absolute peak of the Perseids this year falls on Friday evening between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m., on the night of Thursday through Friday. The best time to watch the meteor shower is from 3:45 a.m. that evening. 50 to 65 Perseids per hour are expected to be seen by then, and with meteors from other swarms and so-called sporadic meteors added, 60 to 80 meteors per hour are expected.