Every year around mid-August, we prepare for the meteor shower from the Perseid meteor shower.

On Wednesday evening and Thursday evening, the meteor shower reached its peak. Between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m., we can see about 50 to 70 shooting stars per hour.



The conditions are favorable, as there is hardly any moonlight. Don’t want to get out of bed in the middle of the night? Even in the hours around maximum, you see a lot more meteors than usual.



And also in the nights before and after the summit there are a lot of shooting stars to see



Dated

Best time

Max. number of meter ears

Monday, August 9, 2021

03:30

20

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

03:30

25

Wednesday 11 August 2021

03:30

34

Thursday, August 12, 2021

04:00

53

Friday 13 August 2021

04:00

69

Saturday 14 August 2021

04:00

52

Sunday 15 August 2021

04:00

35

Monday August 16, 2021

04:00

26

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

04:00

22

Source: Hemelwaarnemen.com





It’s the best way to see the shooting stars



Meteors are best seen with the naked eye. All you need is a clear sky and a dark place (artificial light interferes with perception). Put on warm clothes, bring a lounge chair if needed and enjoy!



Tip: Do not check your cell phone shortly before. Screen light ruins your night vision.



Lightning-fast space debris



Falling stars are pieces of space debris (rock and ice) that move at a speed of



more than 200 thousand kilometers by



hours to penetrate our atmosphere. Due to the friction with the air, they burn in the atmosphere. In this way, they trace their enchanting light trails along the firmament.



Cosmic dictionary



● Meteors:



This is called shooting stars. These are pieces of space debris that penetrate and burn our atmosphere





● Meteoroid:



These are called meteors before they reach our atmosphere





● Meteorites:



This is called meteors which do not completely burn up in the atmosphere and therefore strike the earth.





● Boliden:



This is called meteors so big they cause fireballs



Dangerous comet



The Perseids emerge from the tail (a long chain of space debris) of the comet



Swift-Tuttle



that grazes the earth every summer. This happens at a distance of about 20 million kilometers.



If Swift-Tuttle hit Earth, the impact would be devastating. The impact is said to be about 27 times stronger than the impact of the comet that ended the age of the dinosaurs millions of years ago.



But luckily, according to astronomers, Swift-Tuttle and Earth won’t collide for the next 2,000 years.



