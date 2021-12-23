Best memory

“Mountain gorillas in Uganda. Seven yards away, a group of ten gorillas were playing and relaxing, amazing. The silverback sat behind his family watching things. A youngster of about seven months old played antics with his brother and mother. We were allowed to watch them for an hour.

special

„Walk with irons under your shoes on the second largest glacier in the world, the Perito Moreno in Argentina. At the end of the trip we toasted with whiskey and ice cream from this glacier! The Patagonia tour was a great adventure. Whales 20 meters from our boat, walk among the penguins and descend the Villaricca volcano with a sled. Mountain walks, boat trips and the most beautiful sky ever.

furthest trip

“We traveled to New Zealand for four weeks. We saw dolphins jumping, admired waterfalls and gazed at trees from 50 to 80 meters. Rotorua on the North Island is magical, with its mists and colorful pools. You take the stench of sulfur for granted. The five-day South Island walking tour, the Milford Track, was an unforgettable experience. You walk between dozens of shades of green, moss and ferns.

Eng

“In Africa, we disturbed two leopards while mating in Africa. The male almost flew into the window of our safari van. In Kenya, we were attacked by baboons during our outdoor lunch. They had a number of packed lunches, but luckily we didn’t.

Always with you

“A good book and always a camera. This is how we managed to photograph a group of wild llamas that came to navigate the Andes mountains.”

Advice

“Do something unexpected. In New Zealand we flew by helicopter from South Island to Stewart Island for a day trip. Never been in such a device before, but so beautiful. Just like the island.

Closer

“Don’t be blinded by long journeys. Closer to home, that’s good too. This year we walked along the Moselle. Climbing 300 meters every day from a village and then: what a view of the vineyards and the river! German hospitality is excellent.

