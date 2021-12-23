It turned out that the animal was locked in a hole under the rubble. Gibson called some of his employees to help free his pet, which he always had with him in his company office.

“It was great to be able to hold it again,” Gibson said. “If cats really have nine lives, he’s probably used eight in the last few days. I really couldn’t imagine anything could survive these tornadoes and debris.”

devastation

Earlier this month, dozens of tornadoes swept through an area of ​​the central United States. It is wreaking havoc in nine states. There have been deaths in the states of Kentucky, Tennessee, Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas. According to the latest reports, a total of at least 93 people were killed.