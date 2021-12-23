American finds cat alive under rubble nine days after tornado
Sonny Gibson had already resigned himself to never seeing his cat Madix again. Like many buildings destroyed by violent Kentucky tornadoes, his office in the town of Mayfield was virtually destroyed.
Madix must be dead under the rubble somewhere, Gibson suspected. He had since given up on the search when he visited his crumbling office last Sunday and suddenly heard meows coming from under the rubble. “I thought my brain was playing tricks on me,” he said The Guardian. “But when I called out his name, I heard him again.”
It turned out that the animal was locked in a hole under the rubble. Gibson called some of his employees to help free his pet, which he always had with him in his company office.
“It was great to be able to hold it again,” Gibson said. “If cats really have nine lives, he’s probably used eight in the last few days. I really couldn’t imagine anything could survive these tornadoes and debris.”
Earlier this month, dozens of tornadoes swept through an area of the central United States. It is wreaking havoc in nine states. There have been deaths in the states of Kentucky, Tennessee, Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas. According to the latest reports, a total of at least 93 people were killed.
