Prepare a delicious pavlova for Christmas dessert!
Pavlovataart
Dessert for 10 people
Preparation time: around 45 minutes + around 4 hours drying and cooling
Ingredients:
- ½ Citroen
- 8 proteins
- salt
- 450 grams white powdered sugar
- 4 teaspoons of white wine vinegar
- 3 teaspoons of cornstarch
- 4 tablespoons of cocoa
Cream
- 500 ml whipped cream
- a dash of elderflower syrup
- 250 ml fresh cream
Accompaniement
- 3 tablespoons of almond shavings
- 750 grams. fresh fruit of your choice
- 100 grams dark chocolate 70%
- strawberry sauce (see recipe)
- 1 bunch of mint
Additional supplies:
- mixer
- baking sheet with baking paper
Strawberry sauce (strawberry coulis)
sauce
Preparation time: about 15 minutes
Ingredients:
- 450 grams strawberries (frozen)
- ½ Citroen
- 4-5 tablespoons of powdered sugar
- ½ teaspoon of ground anise
Additional supplies:
Traditional pavlova cake
There is still a lot of debate as to which country created this dessert first, especially between New Zealand and Australia. This meringue cake is named after Russian ballet dancer Anna Pavlova during her tour of these two countries. The cake is reminiscent of the aerial tutu she wore at the time.
Step 1: Preheat the oven on fan speed to 85 ° C.
2nd step: degrease a bowl and a blender with lemon juice. This is important because the meringue will not set properly if the bowl is even slightly greasy.
Step 3: Beat egg whites in a bowl with a pinch of salt until stiff. When the egg whites start to harden, add the sugar little by little.
Step 4: When the egg whites are firm, stir in the vinegar and cornstarch. This ensures the wonderfully soft and crispy inside on the outside of the pavlova cake.
Step 5: Distribute 1/3 of the mousse on a baking sheet lined with baking paper. Make a circle 25 centimeters in diameter and 4 to 5 centimeters thick.
Step 6: On a second baking sheet, make another circle 15 centimeters in diameter of the same height (do this near the edge, as there will be another circle next to it). This creates the layers in the cake.
Step 7: For the third and last circle, mix the cocoa with the foam. It doesn’t have to be perfect! It could just be a little rougher.
Step 8: make a third circle with a diameter of about 20 centimeters. Bake the pie crusts in the oven for 3-4 hours.
Step 9: leave the oven ajar and allow the pie crusts to cool in the oven.
Step 10: now you can start with the cream that comes between the layers of the cake. The cream doesn’t have to be extremely sweet, like the rest of the cake already is. Whip the cream until stiff and stir in the elderflower syrup. Add the crème fraîche and refrigerate.
Step 11: lightly toast the almonds in a dry pan.
Step 12: Just before serving, prepare the pavlova pie, stacking the circles with the cream and the fruit in between. Do not panic if a layer breaks, because this fragility gives definition to the dessert! However, it’s good if you can make sure the top layer stays intact.
Step 13: Meanwhile, melt the chocolate in a double boiler (heat in a bowl over a bowl of lukewarm water).
Step 14: decorate the cake with more fruit, melted chocolate, strawberry sauce, toasted almonds and mint leaves.
Fresh fruit coulis
Step 1: let the strawberries thaw.
2nd step: In a saucepan, cook the strawberries with the lemon juice, icing sugar and anise for a few minutes.
Step 3: mash the sauce.
