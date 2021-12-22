Prepare a delicious pavlova for Christmas dessert!

Traditional pavlova cake

There is still a lot of debate as to which country created this dessert first, especially between New Zealand and Australia. This meringue cake is named after Russian ballet dancer Anna Pavlova during her tour of these two countries. The cake is reminiscent of the aerial tutu she wore at the time.

Step 1: Preheat the oven on fan speed to 85 ° C.

2nd step: degrease a bowl and a blender with lemon juice. This is important because the meringue will not set properly if the bowl is even slightly greasy.

Step 3: Beat egg whites in a bowl with a pinch of salt until stiff. When the egg whites start to harden, add the sugar little by little.