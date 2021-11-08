The call for grants “Research program of multidisciplinary consortia on dementia” is open. To participate in one of the consortia on behalf of an organization, you must participate in the preliminary Sandpit stage of this call. The steps in this procedure are explained below and the associated questions are answered.

What is a consortium?

A multidisciplinary consortium is a lasting collaboration between researchers from 3 or more parts of science and practice from different disciplines, in which the biomedical and social fields meet.

In addition, relevant parties participate in the consortium for the purpose of knowledge dissemination and implementation of results, such as professional organizations, knowledge and education institutes, health insurers and the business community. .

The real involvement of people with dementia and informal caregivers contributes to the quality and social relevance of care (research). This is why this target group must be structurally and actively involved in the way the consortium is formed and the research proposals are developed and implemented.

A complete table of the minimum requirements that the collaboration must meet can be found in the call for grants.

What topics will these consortia deal with?

The multidisciplinary consortium focuses on one of the following themes of the dementia research program:

Fondamental research

Risk reduction

Diagnosis (and prognosis)

Young people with dementia

Within this call for grants, with a total budget of 25 million for 4 years, there is room for a consortium per work package. In addition, Alzheimer Nederland and Health ~ Holland intend to make additional resources (6 million) available for a consortium on the quality of life of people with dementia, which is part of the Reduction work program. risks. To benefit from it, participation in the preliminary phase of Sandpit is required.

Different requirements apply to the composition of the consortium that wishes to be eligible for funding by Alzheimer Nederland / Health ~ Holland.

What will the consortia to be formed do?

The consortia will collect and investigate relevant knowledge questions from science and practice on the origin, risk reduction, quality of life with dementia, diagnosis, prognosis, young people with dementia and the treatment of dementia. They will validate the knowledge developed in practice and apply it to the extent possible.

The aim of this funding round is to bring together the best centers and parts of research and practice (of care) in consortia to collect knowledge questions relevant to science and practice on the origin, reduction risks, diagnosis, prognosis and treatment of dementia, in order to prioritize, research and apply the knowledge acquired in practice.

In such a consortium, the best existing centers can collaborate with other groups and research disciplines, research institutes, health establishments and / or companies, and / or among themselves. Co-authoring work on knowledge development and knowledge exchange also promotes evidence-based work by healthcare providers. The objectives to be achieved over a period of 10 years aim at multidisciplinary collaboration in consortium, the development of knowledge and the dissemination and implementation of knowledge.

Who can ultimately apply for a grant?

The application is submitted by a multidisciplinary consortium of three or more parties drawn from science and practice. The lead applicant submits the application on behalf of the consortium and is the point of contact for ZonMw. The lead applicant receives the grant and is responsible on behalf of the consortium for scientific consistency, results and financial accountability.

How can I (on behalf of my organization) be part of such a consortium?

Prior to the submission of a grant application, a number of meetings based on the Sandpit methodology take place where parties introduce themselves and advice is given to interested parties. The participation or mandate of a participating party is mandatory. These meetings take place on:

January 14, 2022 in Utrecht: Sandpit introductory meeting preliminary stage Multidisciplinary consortia

in Utrecht: Sandpit introductory meeting preliminary stage Multidisciplinary consortia February 17, 2022 in Utrecht: twinning meeting

In addition, a motivation form must be submitted for these meetings. The deadline for this is December 13, 2021, 2 p.m.

More information on the motivation form and the meetings can be found in the official invitation to the Sandpit procedure.

More information