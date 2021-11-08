In the new Maashorst natural area, large grazers and recreational users will have more space. Work to transform the former agricultural land of Weversweg in Zeeland into a nature reserve will begin on Tuesday.



The area the size of sixty football fields is divided. “A part is intended for large grazers. No other animals will be added, but the current animals will have more room to move. A fence will be built around this area. So people can’t get to this area, ”says forester Janneke de Groot.

(Text continues below video

The animals will remain visible to visitors to the nature reserve. “From the cycle path on Weversweg it is possible to see bison, tauros and Exmoor ponies.” New trails are also under construction. “Visitors will soon be able to walk on various trails between the newly created forest,” says De Groot.

Work begins on Tuesday. Then we start by building what we call ridges. The intention is to create a difference in height. In addition, there will be several pools where large grazers can wash and drink.