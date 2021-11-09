Small life, why?

Jacqueline had been working on the idea for a year and a half in her head, but had not yet taken the plunge. However, she buys less and less and gradually gets rid of what she no longer needs. It seemed good to him to live smaller because of the environment and the low costs. In addition, a small house gives a lot less incentive and they are working to live FIRE (Financially Independent & Retire Early).

She hadn’t made any concrete plans for it yet. Designing takes a long time and she wasn’t ready for it in her head. Even Peter hadn’t gone that far yet. John’s call was the perfect time for Jacqueline!

Jacqueline: “When I saw the spot on TV, I immediately thought; ‘we need to!’ And not only me, but I also called my son. He also wants to live small and it would be nice if we were both selected. But after recording it was quiet. So calm that I almost forgot I signed up.