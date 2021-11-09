It’s like that now with Peter & Jacqueline: “we don’t miss a thing”
This week Peter and Jacqueline bought a new home with John. They wanted to live in a smaller house in their 400m2 gigia house. Or, especially Jacqueline! It was her dream to live in a small house with only the things you really need. We spoke to the couple and asked them how it was in the little house, which was built with a lot of passion by Lieke and his team.
Small life, why?
Jacqueline had been working on the idea for a year and a half in her head, but had not yet taken the plunge. However, she buys less and less and gradually gets rid of what she no longer needs. It seemed good to him to live smaller because of the environment and the low costs. In addition, a small house gives a lot less incentive and they are working to live FIRE (Financially Independent & Retire Early).
She hadn’t made any concrete plans for it yet. Designing takes a long time and she wasn’t ready for it in her head. Even Peter hadn’t gone that far yet. John’s call was the perfect time for Jacqueline!
Jacqueline: “When I saw the spot on TV, I immediately thought; ‘we need to!’ And not only me, but I also called my son. He also wants to live small and it would be nice if we were both selected. But after recording it was quiet. So calm that I almost forgot I signed up.
“Peter didn’t know anything all this time. I hadn’t told her and after a while I thought ‘ah, we shouldn’t have become, I’m not saying anything ”. Until we get a call. Then I immediately said. “
Peter: “I looked at her with an air of ‘yeah, she still has something’. Jac is always very good at selling her plans and she is very impulsive, she often surprises me with her ideas. She is the speedboat and I am her anchor. But I was excited! “
From so big to little!
Peter and Jacqueline lived in a 400m2 house which they sold for 35m2. Still, they didn’t find it exciting to participate in Tiny House Battle at all, but rather a fun adventure and they don’t miss a thing of their old home.
Peter: “Before, I was really addicted to zapping. I was hanging out right in front of the TV when I really liked a maximum of 4 or 5 programs. Now there is no television and we barely watch. We don’t miss that either. In fact, we don’t lack anything at all! Hmm, that’s not quite true, besides, I miss a barn.
“There is still no general space here where you can put tools or where I can store my surfboards and motorcycles. Often times they do this in a ‘Small community ‘ by placing a shipping container that you share. If he comes, then the picture is complete. The washing machine can go there directly. “
“A lot of people put the washing machine in their Tiny House, but the house is all made of wood and when the machine starts to spin it vibrates all over the place. Plus, it also takes up a lot of space. use. differently. “
Is it all really gone?
Jacqueline: “Our old house is completely empty! We haven’t sold it yet, but we are currently renting it out to a friend. She brought her own furniture. There are a total of 6 tool boxes in the garage and the motors are still there. We took a few dining table chairs into the new house and said goodbye to everything else.
Peter: “You know what it is, if you have a big house, you fill everything. If you have an empty corner, you put a closet there and things are added to that closet, so you can quickly put a lot of things in your house that you don’t really need. “
Jacqueline: “If you take a good look at what you need, it’s really not much.
Wonderful life!
Peter and Jacqueline’s Tiny House was ready in early May, but there was still something to be done. Eventually the couple worked on the house for another 2 months before they could live there.
Jacqueline: “The house the Lieke team made for us was super cool, but not always practical. The kitchen, for example, has been largely constructed of MDF, which is inconvenient if you live “outside”. Wood warps quickly with moisture and no longer functions properly. That’s why we put a very practical IKEA block in it. “
“But we didn’t just do that. We reused all the wood extensively in new facades, smart drawers under the kitchen plinth, an additional rolling door for the geyser, and bins under the bed for storage. additional.”
“We have also completely closed the very large living room cupboard with 6 additional doors from the kitchen.
Find a place to live
Fortunately, the couple had found a place in the summer, but it was not that easy. Ideally, they wanted to buy land to put the house in and they hope to be able to do so in the future. So far they are great!
Anyone who has seen the episode knows that they ended up having some really good neighbors. Their son ultimately did not participate in the program, but lives in a very nice little house!
