Parsons, now full-time national coach of the Lionesses, must improvise against Czech Republic | Dutch football

The 35-year-old Englishman has bid farewell to his club Portland Thorns and is now a full-time national coach of the Orange Women, where he had a dual role in previous international matches. Still a bit of a fresh start, after his first four international matches have often been surrounded by blunders. He ended his first period with a jet lag then missed a flight and therefore part of the preparation for the duel with Cyprus. And his debut was not overwhelming either, including a hard-fought draw on his debut in Groningen against his opponent tomorrow, the Czech Republic (1-1). In the other matches it did not end with the football part, although Iceland (0-2), Cyprus (0-8) and Belarus (0-2) were won.

Lieke Martens is one of four core clients that Mark Parsons misses against the Czech Republic. © ANP

Parsons has a riddle to solve for the final World Cup qualifying game of the calendar year. He is missing four basic players due to injuries: Lieke Martens, Jackie Groenen, Aniek Nouwen and Sisca Folkertsma. Parsons sees it as a “challenge” and knows the strengths of Czech women’s football. ,, We have yet to meet a team as strong as the Czech Republic in terms of tactical discipline. We were already late in preparing for the World Cup qualifying group. It will be interesting to see how many risks they take tomorrow. They have to win and play at home. You have to be aware of this, but it can also offer opportunities. Maybe they give more space than in September.

If the Lionesses win at Mestsky Stadium in Ostrava, an important step has been taken towards qualifying for the World Cup. Orange is ten points after four matches. Pursuiters Iceland and the Czech Republic have played one game less and have six and four points respectively. Belarus have only played two games and have three points. Cyprus (four matches) is winless.

Next Monday, the Dutch footballers will train in The Hague against Japan (7.40 p.m.) to conclude this international match.

