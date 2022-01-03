Judo Bond Nederland – Four jiu-jitsukas at the 2022 World Games

Aafke van Leeuwen, Boy Vogelzang, Ecco van der Veer and Anne van der Brugge qualified for the World Games in Birmingham (United States). All four jiu-jitsuka have met the qualification requirements of the International Federation. Geneviève Bogers was placed on the reserve list in the women’s -57 kg category.

The World Games, the second largest multisport event in the world after the Olympic Games, will take place in Birmingham (USA) from July 7 to 17, 2022. At the World Games, you will find sports and sports disciplines that you will not meet at the Olympic Games.

The Dutch team will be represented by four athletes at the jiu-jitsu tournament (July 15/16). Boy Vogelzang, winner of the World Games in 2017, makes his appearance in the -77 kg category. The reigning European champion can deliver a unique performance by winning the main jiu-jitsu tournament in two different weight classes. Three-time world champion Aafke van Leeuwen also competes in Birmingham. Like Vogelzang, the jiu-jitsu in the -70 kilograms won gold at the European Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Maintal in 2021.

Ecco van der Veer, who won silver at the European Championships and World Jiu-Jitsu Championships this year, steps into the -62 kg tatami. Curious to know how he experienced these successes? In the JBN magazine we looked back on his successful year with the TeamNL athlete. The Dutch team is completed by Anne van der Brugge. Van der Brugge has already won three World Cup medals among seniors during his career, including gold in 2018 and silver in Abu Dhabi last November.