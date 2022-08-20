PA

US media company Paramount will pay $1.5 billion for the right to broadcast the Champions League in the US. The company edged out Amazon with this offer, US media reports.

The rights are valid for the next six years. The costs of broadcasting the football successes of major European clubs thus amount to approximately 250 million dollars per year.

Who do the millions of broadcast rights go to? The money the TV stations pay for the Champions League broadcast rights, they pay to UEFA, the European football association. Football clubs that participate in the Champions League each year receive a share of the proceeds from worldwide broadcast rights.

Under the previous contract, Paramount was paying $100 million a year. The sharp increase in costs shows that European football is becoming increasingly popular across the Atlantic. In May, for example, 2.8 million Americans watched Real Madrid from Champions League Final won from Liverpool.

This still eclipses American football. This year, about 100 million people, mostly Americans, watched American football’s biggest game, the Super Bowl.

Eredivisie offside

The popularity was already evident late last year when rival Comcast Corporation paid $2.5 billion for the English Premier League broadcasting rights.