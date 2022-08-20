Under the theme “From farmer to baker”, the millers of the Korenbloem mill in Ospel are organizing the Ospelse Molendagen for the 7th time. You are welcome to come and enjoy the wonderful smell of grinding grain.

Ospelse Mill Days

Also, on this special day (Sunday), the machines the farmer used to sow and thresh are on display. In this way, the whole process, from the grain at the farmer to the grinding at the mill, is visualized. Like old tractors and a combine harvester. There are also small agricultural implements that the farmer used on the farm and on the land. These machines are still complete as they were used to grow grain and have been completely restored. On Sundays, the owners themselves tell about the operation of these machines and also the story of the farmers of that time. And of course there is coffee with waffles. For children there is a bouncy castle and a handbag. Music. There are musicians present that day who ensure a cozy atmosphere. Coffee with waffles is also available. Thus, a pleasant afternoon is guaranteed.

Exposure

There is an exhibition of photos by photographer Wim Verdonschot from Meijel. The photos in this exhibition give a general idea of ​​his work, such as: Atmospheric photos of Peel, New Zealand and Lake Victoria (Kenya) especially in the morning at sunrise, Portraits of humans and of animals, macro photos of insects and other beauties of nature, occasional construction, etc. etc On Saturday August 20, the mill and mill shop are open and in operation, but there are no other activities.

The shop

The shop at the bottom of the mill is open during these days and it is possible to buy different types of flour, including Pancake mix, Dipping bread mix, Peatstekers and Multigrain Vlikkestekers made up of various types of grains ground on the mill. Also spelled, rye and wheat flour and regional products.

You’re ost welcome

For more information see also the site of the mill.

Other activities 2022

The mill can be visited every 2nd, 3rd, 4th Saturday of the month (in September the mill is closed for maintenance work).