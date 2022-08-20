The New South Wales Darts Masters in Wollongong, Australia is already over after one round for Michael van Gerwen. De Vlijmenaar lost after a decisive round from Simon Whitlock, who has now won all of the last five meetings with Van Gerwen. It became 6-5 for the world number 27.

A week after winning the Queensland Darts Masters, Michael van Gerwen has already been eliminated in the first round of the New South Wales Darts Masters on Friday afternoon. The World Series tournament in Wollongong, Australia is the second event of the triptych in Australia and in New South Wales. – Zeeland. In the first round, the eight PDC delegates faced eight Oceanian qualifiers.

The problem for Van Gerwen was mainly in his own legs. After round four, the Dutchman never managed to keep his own leg, but Whitlock didn’t for long either.

Van Gerwen got a match dart in the tenth inning, but from 120 he missed the highs for the win. Whitlock then threw 88 to force a decisive leg. The Aussie then managed to take the final set with a 15 dart.

