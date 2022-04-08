Our good TV plans: An anti-corruption cell, a drama in space and a president who worries

Always know what not to miss on TV with these viewing tips from our editors.

Saturday April 9, 2022 at 03:00

Zelensky: Wartime President

NPO2, Sun, 8:20 p.m.

Until recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was completely unknown to the general public. But due to the tragic events in his country, he suddenly rose to prominence. Who is this man and what does he represent? Using archival material, including an interview with the man recorded last year, these documentarians attempt to paint a balanced picture of a wartime president. (for )

Course of action

Canvas, Sat, 8:40 p.m.

In Britain, this series of thrillers has become an unprecedented firearm. This fifth season attracted up to 15 million viewers last year, while most series in the UK do not exceed 5 million. In this new tome about the police anti-corruption unit, undercover agent Stephen Graham himself is the subject of an internal investigation. It all starts when police officers are killed during a robbery in a transport. (tove)

Gravity

Play5, Sat, 7:45 p.m.

Alfonso Cuarón’s award-winning sci-fi thriller starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney. About a brilliant medical engineer who goes on a space mission with an experienced astronaut. Obviously, something is wrong and their shuttle is destroyed. Technologically speaking, the film is a stunning gem. The main actors manage to put on a great acting performance with very little. This film won 222 awards. If that’s not a reason to watch. (tove)