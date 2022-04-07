Fortnite Creator Works With LEGO On Metaverse Space

Epic Games and LEGO are collaborating on a space in the metaverse. What it will look like, what will be done and when it will be available is not yet known. The Metaverse is a virtual 3D world where people should eventually be able to work, play games, and meet friends over the Internet. Mark Zuckerberg sees it so much that he has already changed the name of his company from Facebook to Meta.

Epic Games, known for the game Fortnite, and toy company LEGO have entered into a long-term partnership. The two companies will create an “immersive, inspiring and engaging digital experience that kids of all ages can enjoy together,” they said. Fortnite is a shooting game and it is one of the most popular games in the world. There are also many LEGO computer games and they are often based on well-known films such as Star Wars.

Other companies also see potential in the metaverse, such as Microsoft, Nvidia, Disney, and Apple. Late last year, Meta took a step into the metaverse with the opening of a new virtual reality (VR) platform. It is already possible to play games with friends or build a virtual world. Zuckerberg’s company invests billions in the digital world.