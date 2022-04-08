With the win, Mark Parsons’ side reclaimed the lead in Group C of the 2023 World Cup qualifying series in Australia and New Zealand. Even though Iceland, who are two points down after five games, have played one less game.

However, due to the KNVB boycott of Belarus, one of the five countries in the group, the Lionesses’ World Cup mission is still shrouded in question marks. UEFA, which only suspended Russia for their invasion of Ukraine, can force a regular 2-0 defeat on the Netherlands, potentially putting ‘participation Down Under’ at risk.

Lineth Beerenteyn signs for the 6-0. ProShots

Although the subject was a theme within the player group, the Groningen Lionesses came out unfazed. Despite the moderate resistance, the players did not relax for a moment and they constantly chased the goals. Almost after every kick, the ball was immediately fished out of the goal. It was only after the tenth goal, for which – who else – Miedema, was responsible, that there was now and then a somewhat more extensive party. Dutch all-time top scorer Miedema’s tally now stands at 91 after 107 international appearances.

Despite several life-size chances for Roord and others, they ultimately stayed at 12-0, an equalizer from the record set in 1977, when Zaandam women’s football won against Israel by the same numbers.

Damaris Egurrola makes his debut for Orange. PA

Damaris Egurrola

In the Netherlands, who started without the injured Lieke Martens and Daniëlle van de Donk, Damaris Egurrola made his debut in the 67th minute. The 22-year-old midfielder came onto the pitch for record nine-year-old international Spitse, who she could possibly succeed as controller.

Egurrola, who plays for Lyon, was born in the United States and raised in Spain, but this year opted to play for the Netherlands. Her Groningen-born mother, of course, watched with wet eyes from the stands as her daughter was allowed onto the pitch. His Basque father also barely kept him dry.

Even though there was a lot of laughs in the Euroberg, Parsons must realize that the game against the southern European football dwarf was of little value in the run-up to the European Championship l ‘next summer. On Tuesday, the reigning European champions will train in The Hague against South Africa, 57th in the FIFA rankings. In June there will be an exhibition match against one of the best opponents, Sarina Wiegman’s England. In the group stage of the European Championship, the Netherlands will meet Sweden and Switzerland. UEFA have not yet decided on the participation of Russia, the third country in the group.