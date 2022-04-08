London’s skyline expands with huge spherical sports and concert venues

Despite much opposition, the much-discussed arena has now been granted a permit. The complex was designed by international architecture firm Populous, which has built stadiums around the world. The London arena will have a capacity of 21,500 spectators including 17,566 seats. It will be built on a triangular site surrounded on all sides by railway tracks adjacent to the Westfield Stratford City shopping centre.

The central auditorium will be housed in the 90 meter high sphere with restaurants, cafes and a members club. Inside, the sphere is covered with an immersive LED wall that can be used for e-sports. For developer Madison Square Garden Company, the MSG Sphere London will be “an important step in realizing our ambition to reinvent live entertainment with iconic arenas that can incorporate groundbreaking technologies and pioneering immersive experiences.”

The orb will rise from a podium building that contains shops and a nightclub. Outside, the building is covered with LED screens that project upcoming events and advertisements.

The London Sphere is not the only spherical arena of this type. Populous designed an almost identical counterpart which is currently under construction in Las Vegas in the United States.