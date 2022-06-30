Pickett was in the starting lineup in the friendly against Colombia. She became the first American woman with her disability to qualify for the national team.

Hundred games

The American plays in the NWSL, the highest women’s league in the United States. She has already played a hundred games for her club North Carolina Courage. Pickett was named one of the league’s best eleven this month.

“A dream come true,” Pickett wrote on Twitter after the match of her debut, in which she played the full 90 minutes. The Americans won 2-0. His trainer Vlatko Andonovski was happy with Pickett afterwards. “I’m glad she played well for 90 minutes.”