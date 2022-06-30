One-armed football star makes his debut for the US national team
Pickett was in the starting lineup in the friendly against Colombia. She became the first American woman with her disability to qualify for the national team.
Hundred games
The American plays in the NWSL, the highest women’s league in the United States. She has already played a hundred games for her club North Carolina Courage. Pickett was named one of the league’s best eleven this month.
“A dream come true,” Pickett wrote on Twitter after the match of her debut, in which she played the full 90 minutes. The Americans won 2-0. His trainer Vlatko Andonovski was happy with Pickett afterwards. “I’m glad she played well for 90 minutes.”
Pickett has regularly spoken about his disability on Instagram in the past. She hopes to help others, especially children, when they are ashamed of losing part of an arm. “I dare to show my arm, but I know it does not apply to many others”, she wrote in april† “I also felt like I was different and didn’t belong.”
celebrity
Pickett is now a celebrity in America. This is how she designed with Nike a shoe where it is not necessary to tie laces and that you can easily put on with one arm.
A few seasons ago, when she was still playing for Orlando Pride, a photo of her and a young supporter went viral on social media. After a game, Pickett saw a one-year-old in the stands who, like her, was missing a forearm. The touching meeting went around the world.
