

Nicole Kidman, who is also now the mother of Aquaman featured in the sequel, posts a sweet thank you to husband Keith Urban on Instagram. They have been married for 16 years and Keith is the family man she wanted in her life. In the photo, they each light a candle in the church during their wedding. Do you know that Nicole is from Australia and Keith from New Zealand? So the two below. And that they know the power of helping each other?

Nicole Kidman with her slender looks has been an American celebrity for so long that we forget she was once an immigrant to America. The National Film and Sound Archive of Australia would like to highlight this part with an interview recently published in The Daily Mail.

Australian help

For example, Nicole says she has been helped enormously by other Australian colleagues. Around 1980, Australian actors formed a band in Hollywood and helped each other audition. She even regularly slept on the couch with Hugh Jackman and Deborah-Lee Furness. A hotel was way too expensive. Deborah-Lee has been close friends with Nicole for years.

Nicole says:Auditioning in Hollywood for a few weeks for all kinds of movies, then going back to Australia and hopefully you get a part. And after a while, you started again for a few weeks. It’s good that you have less expense, because you’re sleeping on someone’s couch.†

thunder days

Here’s How Her Relationship With Tom Cruise Started Through The Movie thunder days with Tom knocking on Hugh and Deborah-Lee’s front door. Hugh and Deborah-Lee also took care of her after her divorce from Tom Cruise.

†Around my divorce, Hugh and Deborah were instrumental in my healing process,” Nicole told Australian Women’s Weekly.†

For years, you see Nicole Kidman at parties with this couple nearby. She also starred in the film with Hugh Jackman Australia† Australian immigrants at least help each other in such a difficult world as Hollywood. And it’s so nice!

Keith Urban, in turn, often says that he would not have had this personal development without Nicole. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have two daughters together. You can find the photo of Nicole and Keith’s wedding ceremony on Instagram and below