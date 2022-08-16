Omroep Flevoland – News – No place for farmers’ protest in the Lowlands, but outside

There is no space for farmers to demonstrate at the Lowlands festival site in Biddinghuizen. After a “good talk” with the farmers in the area, it was agreed that they could stand on the main road from the campsites to the entrance with two tractors, festival boss Eric van Eerdenburg told ANP.

As a festival, Lowlands has “no opinion” on the nitrogen discussion which is the reason for the farmers’ protests, according to Van Eerdenburg. “We are a discussion platform where we have allowed everyone to express themselves, from Jan Marijnissen to Geert Wilders.”

According to the festival boss, the farmers near the festival site in Biddinghuizen are “very peace-loving people” and the Lowlands organization has “always had a very good relationship” with the farmers.

Van Eerdenburg gives as an example of the good relationship that local products are also sold in Lowlands. For example, fries are made from potatoes from McCain of Lelystad and the food company Flevofood is at the festival.

The festival in Biddinghuizen starts on Friday and lasts until Sunday.