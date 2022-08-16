“I’m ok with you being an hour late”

At the edge of a passing crowd, a fellow guide nudges 19-year-old Vincent forward. The cheerful third-year psychology student takes small sips from his Desperados 0.0 and is dressed in an orange T-shirt. With another guide, he is the proud interlocutor of fourteen social science students.

Why are you guiding?

“Last year I was very happy that you were given an introduction to student life and Rotterdam. You can really help first-year students get off to a good start. As a responsible person, I sometimes feel stress because you have to be reasonable. But it’s totally worth it. You get a lot in return.

Which places and associations that are not covered in the program do you still want to show?

“The program is already full. But I absolutely want to visit my study association Cedo Nulli. There, I do committee work for freshmen. I also want to visit sports clubs.

What did you like about a guide when you were a freshman during Eurekaweek?

“We didn’t need to be on time, I appreciated that. Because we don’t get much sleep sometimes. That’s what I try to do as a guide. I agree that you are an hour late. As long as it’s not all the time. What I also liked was that the guide didn’t always count the number of people in the group, but the guides kinda took care of it in a relaxed way. The most important thing is that people meet, how and what is less important.

What is your nightmare scenario for this week and how are you preparing for it?

“This morning, I panicked a little when a girl wasn’t there. Fortunately nothing happened. She had previously indicated that she was unable to attend the first day and only unsubscribed through the board. So we only heard about it later.

What do freshmen think of the guide?

A first-year student blushes and after some prodding says, “He’s nice because he often asks how you’re doing.”