Faith and science: the relationship explained by Mark Eyskens in The Question Mark Semer

“Science continues to face many question marks, which could point to the limitation of human understanding and the existence of a dimension of being that is not accessible to science.

Believers, on the other hand, can move away from an overly physical conception of God, dogmatically expressed in terms of power.

Faith is not about measurable or experiential physical phenomena, but about Values ​​that should make people more human, as described in the Good News, among others. This relates to a fundamental qualitative and existential dimension. Man can become more human if he believes and hopes to share divine values. His faith thus becomes a faith of progress, in which the divine enters into history as an attraction for those who open up to him. It is the story of an ethical event very different from the scientific field of research.

Excerpt from: “The sower of question marks, in search of the meaning of life”. Lanoo, 2018″, p.32-33.

– of Mark Eyskens.

