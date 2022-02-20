Laura Nolte and Deborah Levy made it clear they wouldn’t be taken at these Olympics as the pair soared to another German gold on Saturday.

Their bobsleigh rivals, the two women, had to rely on the mistakes of Nolte, 23, and Levi, 24, to get back in the running after the Olympics took the lead on Friday – but they kept the moral. Time 4: 03.96 over four runs.

Germany’s gold medal matches the 11 Deutschland teams that won in Turin 2006, but falls short of the record 14 Winter Olympics gold medals – achieved in Pyeongchang, South Korea , in 2018.

Queen Scotten of the Ribbon of Ice

Dutch Erin Skoten won her third gold medal Beijing Olympics, Canadian Evanni Blondin overtakes to win the women’s mass start.

At recent Winter Games skating events, Scotten established himself as the top star on the ice ribbon with a furious sprint to the streak to beat Blondin by 0.06 seconds. This came after his gold medals in the 3000 and 5000 meters. Blondin took silver, while bronze went to Italy’s Francesca Lollobrigida.

The sport’s traditional powerhouse, the Netherlands, once again topped the speed skating medal tally, He won a total of six gold medals and twelve medals.

Sweden win the Men’s Golden Net

Niklas Eden won the only major title missing from his career when he led Sweden to a 5-4 gold medal in the first men’s knockout final in Olympic history.

Eden used his last-rock advantage in the first end of the tie-break to place his penultimate stone in the center of the in-goal. When the Briton surpassed Bruce Mowat The Swedes failed to beat him with a rebound, the Swedes caught him with the gold medal.

Niklas Eden won the only major title he has ever lost in the cup jump

On Friday, Canada led by Brad Joshio won bronze by beating 2018 gold medalist USA 8-5.

Nico Porteus wins New Zealand’s second gold medal

Nico Porteus, 20, won the semi-tube final on Saturday, despite crashing on the last lap which left him bleeding from his ear and suffering from shoulder pain. Porteous had already done enough to win with his first-half total of 93.00 and received congratulations from his New Zealand team-mates, ending American David Wise’s eight-year run as than champion.

Nico Porteus won gold despite a bad fall in his last career

Snowboard competitor Zoi Sadowski Synnott had awarded New Zealand its first gold medal at the Winter Olympics last week.

Wise, who finished second with a score of 90.75, said again that he was “defining the competition”, realizing in advance that “this could be the day when stocks can be traded on the platform”.

Porteus’ first race win was anything but ordinary, but he admitted he needed “a little luck” to win the gold medal.

“It’s a constant battle to keep your legs warm and your body warm because there’s nothing worse than running with cold muscles and not feeling energized,” Porteous said.

American Alex Ferreira finished third with a score of 86.75, bringing the three PyeongChang 2018 Games medalists back to the podium, but in a different order.

The last alpine ski event postponed to Sunday

American superstar Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait a while longer for his last chance at an Olympic medal in Beijing after high winds forced the mixed team to parallel, the final alpine skiing event postponed to Sunday.

It was a deeply disappointing match for Shiffrin, whose best singles finish was ninth in the Super G. She also finished 18th in the downhill, crashing out three others.

So far, Michaela Shiffrin has hosted the Beijing 2022 Winter Games

There are doubts she will get that last chance at a medal on Sunday as more wind is expected in Yanqing, north of Beijing, on Sunday. According to Agence France-Presse, if he ends up canceling. It is only the second time in the history of the Winter Olympics that an event cannot take place during the Games.

Friedrich on his way to making history

Germany’s Francesco Friedrich is on course for an unprecedented consecutive Olympic double after spending the night with his four-man squad on Saturday. Friedrich and his crew recovered from second after lap one to first after second and led another German pop, led by Johannes Lochner, by three hundredths of a second.

Canadian Justin Krebs finished third in the last two rounds on Sunday, but is under pressure from Germany’s Christoph Hafner in third.

Friedrich, Luchner and Havre had won the medals together earlier this week. Friedrich won both men’s events of 2018, and if he did it again, Sunday would be the first to have back-to-back doubles at the Olympics.

Ein Marges with the flag of Germany

Meanwhile, the German Olympic Sports Federation (DOSB) has announced that Thorsten Margis, who won gold with Friedrich in the two-man earlier this week, will be the country’s flag bearer at the ceremony. Sunday closing. Marges also won two-man and four-man doubles with Friedrich in 2018.

“It’s an incredible honor,” Margis said. “It’s something very special for an athlete who does push-ups.”