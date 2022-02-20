Earlier this month, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge announced they had big plans for the other side of the Atlantic. Watch out, Harry and Meghan, you won’t be the only ones anymore royals who come to conquer the hearts of Americans!

On the way to the United States

At presentation of the Earthshot Prize in London this month, Prince William announced that his prestigious climate prize would be awarded to the United States next year. Because, argues William, to really make a difference, they must also involve this world leader in the climate issue. Still, it remains a striking choice. At the awards ceremony in England, all guests were asked not to come to the British capital by plane, but to think about the environment. So how will the Cambridges handle this when their event takes place in America? A la Gretha Thunberg across the ocean on a sailboat? Or will they send Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan as their US representatives?

General public

While the latter may be the most eco-friendly, it doesn’t appear to be Prince William and Duchess Kate’s plan. They would like to make their own appearance in the United States, precisely because the British royal family is also gaining popularity there. “The Cambridge team are focused on America and want to make sure they are well liked there. It is very likely that they will make a major visit next year,” a source close to the couple said. vanity lounge† “They are aware that they may have lost popularity due to the Interview with Oprahand now they want it Support win again. America is a very important audience for them.

So there is certainly a chance that William and Kate will also make the big crossing in 2022, even if it will not be by private jet. The big question remains whether they will also be stopping over in California to visit Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili. Because a meeting of the FabFourit would only do good to their popularity in the States†

Source: Marie Claire UK, Tatler | Image: BrunoPress