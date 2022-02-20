Hit Reality Television is available in over 150 countries

Singaporeand the February 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ONE Championship™ (ONE) today announced that its critically acclaimed unscripted reality television show, “The Apprentice: First Tournament” Now available to Netflix subscribers in over 150 countries* worldwide.

This brand new show on The Apprentice features 16 nominees from around the world who take part in a series of corporate missions and physical challenges featuring world renowned CEOs and world champion athletes.

The show is led by the President and CEO of ONE Chatree Situdtongwho built 1 billion US dollars Sports media empire next to his team.

“We are thrilled to share ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’ with Netflix viewers around the world,” Situation† Join me on my mission to unleash the awesomeness of the 16 candidates vying for the USA $250,000 A job offer and a unique opportunity to become my own protector. †

The show started on Asia Earlier this year, it drew around 4 million viewers on its first night, beating other top reality competitions including season 20’s “America’s Got Talent”, season two of “MasterChef Singapore” and ” The Voice” season 20 and The Voice. The fifth season of Masked Singer will air in 2021 as the most-watched English-language reality series in the world. Asia By accessing the broadcast. The show has started Asia It also reached a cumulative reach of 30 million, as well as an average reach of 3.5 million per episode**.

The first season of “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” consists of 13 episodes. Viewers can follow the local nominees, drawn from Singaporeand the Germanyand the Filipinosand the Indonesiaand the Japanand the Indiaand the Russiaand the Venezuelaand the Thailandand more.

* Not available in Australiaand the Canadaand the the cook islandsand the Chinaand the Denmarkand the Fijiand the Finlandand the Hungaryand the Italyand the Mexicoand the Mongoliaand the Dutchand the New Zealandand the Niueand the Norwayand the Portugaland the Romaniaand the Samoaand the The Solomon Islandsand the SwedenNetherlands Antilles, Tongaand the UKand the The United States of Americaand the Vanuatu

** Data sources: Nielsen, IMDA, Kantar

About “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition”

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition invites 16 hand-picked candidates from around the world to compete in a high-stakes competition that includes business and physical challenges. the winner gets $250,000 Position to be filled under the supervision of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Chatree Situdtong For a year, her stepson was in SingaporeI

The CEOs in a special appearance on “The Apprentice: One Championship Edition” with CEO Grab Anthony TanCEO, Zoom Eric YuanAnkit Bose, CEO of Zilingo, Co-Founder of Catcha Group and Group CEO patrick groveEverise CEO Sudhir AgarwalAmong others.

Among the athletes who appeared as special guests are martial arts legends George Saint-Pierre and the Renzo GracieFormer World Heavyweight Champion well screenFormer World Heavyweight Champion Brandon VeraWorld Women’s Heavyweight Champion Angela LeeThe best flyweight champion in the world Demetrius JohnsonIndian wrestling champion Rito PhogatWorld Karate Champion Sage NorthkotiaWomen’s Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing NanI

About First Group Holding

The first holding group (ONE) is Asia The world’s largest sports media platform broadcasting to over 150 countries worldwide. According to Nielsen, ONE ranks among the top 10 sports media in the world in terms of viewership and engagement. With its exceptional sports credentials (ONE Championship and ONE Esports) and a passionate millennial community, ONE is a celebration of Asia greatest cultural phenomenon, Martial Arts The Asian Games have values ​​rooted in integrity, humility, honor, respect, courage, discipline and compassion. ONE broadcasts in over 150 regions with some of the largest networks and digital broadcasters, including: star sportsBeijing Television, iQIYI, sportAbima, A.; gymnasticSCTV, Vidio, Laliga TV, Startimes, Thairath TV, RTM, VieOn, Skynet, Mediacorp, Spark Sport, Match TV, Dubai Sports, RedeTV and more.

